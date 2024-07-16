2024 Malteenoes Cricket Academy Camp opens with massive turnout

– Minister Ramson, former players engage with potential cricketers/attendees

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the longest existing cricket camp in Guyana, the Malteenoes Sports Club’s (MSC) Annual Cricket Camp bowled off yesterday, Monday July 15 with a massive turnout on opening day.

Among the esteemed panel, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr, former club president and long-serving member Edward Richmond, ex-Guyana player turned administrator and executive Mr. Neil Barry, Malteenoes Head Coach Quasen Nedd former Guyana all-rounder and second vice president of Malteenoes Steven Jacobs.

Fresh off their historic U19 Women’s Regional T20 Blaze title win, head coach Clive Grimmond, along with champs Tilleya Madramootoo and Naomi Barkoye were also in attendance.

West Indies and IPL, CPL Physiotherapist Neil Barry Jr, a lifelong member of Malteenoes and a regular at the annual camp, also made time to be a part of the encampment.

Jacobs gave the youngsters some history of Malteenoes, adding that he was happy to see such a good turnout.

He gave insight as to how former Guyana and West Indies players like Ramnaresh Sarwan, Narsingh Deonarine and others sat in the very seats occupied by the current group of potential players, further adding to the rich history of the Malteenoes Cricket Academy.

The former Guyana skipper pointed out that under the stewardship of Richmond, the Academy bred a strong mentorship and good academic programs, with Barry Snr. being his mentor during his days as a youngster.

Richmond lauded current Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) CEO Mr Claude Raphael who he was in charge of Malteenoes with back in the 80’s.

He said after bowling off the camp in July of 93, it somehow kick-started a national effort, being the first academy in this hemisphere, including the USA, Central and South America.

West Indies legends like Sir Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge, the late Clyde Butts, Roger Harper and others were involved in the Malteenoes Academy over the years, according to Richmond who welcomed the kids to their first day as cricketers.

Nedd lauded Minister Ramson for his dedication towards developing sports, while recognizing the efforts of Madramootoo, Barkoye and Coach Grimmond.

He urged the young men and women to enjoy every moment of the academy, help each other to reach the highest level, network, make life friends and most importantly, make themselves future stars in or around the world of cricket.

Mr. Barry gave some advice to the kids while reminding them of the importance in being a part of such a historic cricket learning program, with a number of career and life opportunities waiting to be taken advantage of.

Minister Ramson then gave a detailed recollection of his time spent as a youngster playing cricket and his ups, downs and eventual success once he decided to remain disciplined, dedicated and committed to his craft.

The Minister spoke on the history of some of current sponsors who have been a part of the camp’s development over the years, actually coming from the club.

He hailed their contributions to sport, adding that it was important to elevate oneself both on and off the field, something a few of the sponsors have managed to do, thus putting them in a position which they can now give back to the sport; that has provided so richly for them.