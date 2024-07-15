Latest update July 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Ministry of Labour launches investigation into electrocution of crane operator

Jul 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department of the Ministry of Labour disclosed in a statement on Sunday that an investigation has been launched into the electrocution of the truck driver, who died while operating a crane on Saturday.

Deceased, Maniram Navindralall

The driver, Maniram Navindralall, was in the process of offloading four crates of concrete blocks during a delivery at Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara(EBD), when the crane he was using came into contact with 13,800 volts of electricity via a primary network electric wire. Navindralall of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) died of electrocution immediately.

According to their statement, after the matter was reported, the Ministry’s Assistant Chief OSH Officer, Mr. Royden Croal visited the scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident. Croal is said to have also given recommendations for the prevention of recurrences.

The truck and crane Navindralall was operating at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, in a statement expressed concern with regard to the frequency of workplace injuries and accidents in recent times.

He noted that the Ministry’s hands have been full recently, with regard to occupational safety and health cases, as a number of cases similar to Saturday’s tragedy have occurred in recent months.

Just several weeks ago, in June, an East Coast Demerara mechanic, in similar fashion to Navindralall, died after the arm of the crane, which he was operating, came into contact with a 13,800 volt wire.

The Ministry launched an investigation into that incident as well.

 

 

 

