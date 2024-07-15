Indoor: Day one action set up thrilling conclusion

GHB-Value4U Summer Break Junior Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – There was no shortage of action on the second day of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Value4U Inc. Summer Break Junior’s Hockey Tournament on Saturday at the National Gymnasium.

The players moved to the indoor segment of the tournament following a highly competitive outdoor segment, which unfolded at the Georgetown Cricket Club Turf on Friday.

Under-13

GCC War Dogs and YMCA OFHC Uprising booked their tickets for the final after victories over the teams locked in the third-place showdown, YMCA Showstoppers and SHC Scorchers.

In Group A, War Dogs defeated Hikers (4 – 0), VHC Sticklers (3 – 0) and YMCA Uprising (1-0) on Court One while the Group B matches on Court Two saw Sticklers battle to draws against YMCA Uprising (0-0) and Hikers (2-2). The other match in Group B on that Court saw Uprising reign supreme over Hikers (4 – 0).

In the Group B matches on Court One, GCC Thunderbolts lost to YMCA OFHC Showstoppers (0-4), GCC Thunderbolts and SHC Scorchers drew nil all and Showstoppers lost to Scorchers (1 – 2)

Under-16

A total of 11 matches were billed for this division in both the Boys and Girls categories. In the Girls segment, GCC Her-ricanes defeated HHC Junior Jets (1-0), SHC Sensations defeated YMCA OFHC Stars (3-0) and Her-ricanes (5-0) and HHC Junior Jets (3-0), YMCA OFHC Stars sank VHC Sticklers (4-0) and Junior Jets drew with Sticklers (1-1).

The five Boys matches saw GCC Outlaws defeat HHC Hatchets (6 – 0) and YMCA OFHC Stunners (3-0), SHC Legends got past Stunners (5-0), SHC Sigmas trounced HHC Hatchets (4-0) and Legends drew with Sigmas, nil all.

Under-21

The lone Girls’ match in this Division was won comfortably by GCC Spartans against Saints, 3 – 0 while the highly competitive Boys Division had contrasting results.

In the six male showdowns, YMCA OFHC Top Form defeated GCC Pitbulls 4 – 0, SHC S’Team drew 1 – 1 with SHC Clovelly. S’Team sank Pitbulls (2 – 1), Top Form and Clovelly drew 1 – 1, Clovelly defeated Pitbulls 4 – 2 while S’Team won 1 – 0 against Top Form.

Meanwhile, the tournament was scheduled to conclude on Sunday with the remainder of the matches in the Indoor Segment.