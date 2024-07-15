GCB welcomes home Women’s U19 T20 champions

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Under-19 Women’s T20 Blaze Champions returned home yesterday to a cultural welcoming, flocked by family, friends, Government officials and executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Minister Sonia Parag welcomed the young women by saying, “We are proud of you and on behalf of the government and Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, I’m honored to welcome a team of young female players from a country beyond proud of you.”

The Minister spoke of her love for cricket which stemmed from her days as a young woman herself, who would frequently attend cricket matches; something she said laid the foundation of her passion for the sport.

She added that the win has brought excitement home, adding that the Government is proud to foster development in sports across the country.

Following the success of the team, Minister Parag added that Minister Ramson plans to engage the young women as major plans are in place to collaborate and further capitalize on the current progress of the Women’s cricket team.

“You’ve done Guyanese immensely proud, I wish you more success, as a female minister, I want to say as women you are an absolute inspiration to our younger generation of women in our country,” said Minister Parag.

Meanwhile, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh issued congratulations to his young team winning the CWI title.

He said the win marked a significant milestone in women’s cricket while setting the stage for more structure within Women’s cricket. Singh pointed out that more will be done to help make the future of Guyana Women’s cricket brighter than ever.