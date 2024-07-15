Easy Time outclasses Bossalina and co. with dominant win

Port Mourant CARICOM Horse Race Meet…

Kaieteur Sports – Reigning Guyana Cup Champion Easy Time sealed a crushing win at the Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race meet. Jockey Colin Ross displayed brilliance in front of a packed house sealing the deal in the feature event, with the champion horse trained, by Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. bagging G$ 1.5 million.

Running at 1350 meters, Easy Time was trailed by Bossalina, who finished second on her return to the Sport of Kings, while Beckham James came third and Jessica’s Pride finished fourth in a thrilling race. Easy Time was the overwhelming favorite for fans, and he lived up to expectation.

Spankhurst was the notable absent horse and Glorious Businness.

After a delayed start, the race day got going with the J Class event. Trump was the winner, after acclimatizing to conditions. Local boy Kevin Paul piloted the resilient Trump to win in which he celebrated with an iconic fist pump.

Sarkar finished second while Princess Samiyah and Amazing Grace finished third and fourth respectively.

Race two was the two-year old event, which was the first of its kind this year. Secret Traveller emerged as victor while Candy Candy came second. Perfect Gold finished third while Miracle Star ran fourth.

The third race of the day saw Supremacy reigning supreme with a victory in the H Class race. Blinding Light came second, followed by Emotional Damage and She WBO On Time in that order.

Bin Laden won an eventful J/K/L maiden class race which had a stacked field of 12 horses. Jockey Colin Ross was unseated from Lion Heart early in the race. Despite that, Lion Heart ran solo finishing jockey-less ahead of the other horses. In addition to Bin Laden, who took the top spot, Little Africa finished second while Rock Star came third. Legacy finished fourth in race four.

Experience prevailed in race five with jockey Ross saddling Top Gun to a win in the L Class race. Running at 1500 meters, Ross pulled away from Wartime in a tense sprint home. Princess Sasha ran third followed by Royal Flight.

Royal Ink then pulled off a gate to pole victory in the three-year-old Guyana and West Indies bred derby. Sex Appeal finished in second while Country Rock managed third and Super Quick came fourth in the penultimate race of the day.

The sponsors for the CARICOM race meet were Big G Limber Yard, Ryan Tilak, Old Broom Lounge, Kascon Engineering, AJM Enterprise, Money Tree Trading, T&R Construction, Port Mourant Turf Club, Jumbo Jet, KP Jagdeo, Premium Asphalt, Zick Back Shop and Family, Archway Snackette and Devendra Bishoo.

The next race day will be the highly anticipated Guyana Cup on August 11 at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.