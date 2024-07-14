Young Businessman opens Heliconia Tavern at Tower Hotel

Kaieteur News – With a passion for relieving stress via clean entertainment, a young businessman, Dequawn Vancooten has brought Heliconia Tavern to Guyana, a franchise commonly known for its luxurious restaurants, lounges and bar.

Vancooten’s brand is an elite styled night club located at the Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown. The location previously housed Magic City, a popular night club in Georgetown but Vancooten has revamped the place.

The Waterfalls was granted a tour of the newest entertainment spot in the country and it is no lie, the ambience is next level.

It’s more spacious, including the VIP sections and the new design, a blend of orange and red makes it very attractive.

Speaking with The Waterfalls, Vancooten said he has even installed extra air condition units for patrons’ comfort. He said too that that security is top notch.

“We don’t want any violence. We are trying our best to minimize the use of glass bottle in the club” Vancooten said while adding that no weapons will be allowed.

Apart from tasty cocktails, great music, and frequent performances by some of the most trending artiste around the Caribbean, Vancooten is seeking to create an environment to attract not only locals but visitors from abroad too and will be introducing an exclusive membership system.

“If you are a regular at the club, we will give you a membership card.”

Vancooten said too customer service is priority and services offered will be professional at all times. He added persons are also welcomed to book Heliconia Tavern for their personal events at rates that will not break the bank.

“The packages will vary because I am a person that will also try to meet your pocket”’ he told The Waterfalls.

Apart from exclusive bookings Heliconia Tavern’s hosts concept parties every Saturdays and Sundays and on Fridays, the clubs’ door is open to the public for free.

While Vancooten’s main objective to run a profitable business and create jobs for locals, the real motivation behind the business venture is to create an environment where patrons can relieve their stress after a long week.

Vancooten himself knows that feeling of having leisure after a tough week.

He has been in the entertainment business for four years and has been juggling three jobs while managing his business.

He works offshore and as a part-time taxi-driver when necessary and sometimes his routine can be strenuous but a get-away on the weekends revives him for another week.

Although his newest venture, Helconia Tavern is opened for business, an official opening will be held in December; for more information, you can visit the club’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.