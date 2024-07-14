Hinckson, Austin strike gold in Peru

Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2024 Sports
– Springer grabs 400m Bronze
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin’s 400m gold and Athaleyah Hinckson’s win in the women’s 100m highlighted Guyana’s performance at this year’s South American U20 Championship in Athletics, heading into the final day of the event in Lima, Peru.
Austin, Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are representing Guyana at the 46th South American U20 Championship, which began in 1959.
On Friday, Hinckson gave Guyana a perfect start by winning the women’s 100m in 11.76 seconds, beating Colombia’s Maturana Camila (11.85s) and Vanessa Dos Santos of Brazil (11.86s), who finished third.
Hinckson became the first female to win a 100m gold at the South American U20 Championship in Athletics. The 15-year-old now turns her attention to the 200m finals later today.
Meanwhile, Austin won his second international medal this year, after clinching the CARIFTA Games U20 400m title. His time of 47.21 seconds earned him gold ahead of Colombia’s Ian Reasco (47.69s) and Brazil’s Vinicius Galeno (48.29s).
In the women’s 400m finals, Tianna Springer, the championship record holder, had to settle for bronze with a performance of 55.12 seconds.
The race was won by Brazil’s Julia Ribeiro (54.32s), with Colombia’s Castro Nahomy (54.87s) finishing second.
At last year’s championships, Springer ran 53.53 seconds to break Brazil’s Bárbara de Oliveira’s 2009 record of 53.44s set in São Paulo.
Guyana’s medal tallies this year equals last year’s performance, where Springer won 400m gold and Ezekiel Newton won the 200m and finished third in the 100m.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 14, 2024– track in pristine condition Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club will come alive today, Sunday July 14 with a grand one-day horse race meet. Some 55 horses have confirmed entry...
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – I am not dealing with whether anyone was stopped, questioned or detained by agents of any foreign country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]