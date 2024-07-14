Hardat, Belgrave, Barkoye ease Guyana to maiden Blaze T20 title

2024 CWI Regional Women’s U19 T20 Blaze Finals

– Guyana beat Leewards by 23-runs (DLS method)

Kaieteur Sports – It was a monumental day for Guyana Women’s cricket, as the Under-19 team rocketed their way to the 2024 Blaze T20 Championships title, etching their name in the history books of regional cricket.

The Realeanna Grimmond-led team ran roughshod throughout the entire tournament as they went to the finals with just one loss under their belts.

Guyana bowlers were relentless as they were throughout the tournament, with seamer Trisha Hardat bullying the opposition with 4-10 from 4 overs.

The pair of Danellie Manns who grabbed 2-14 and the consistent Niya Latchman (1-5) lent tremendous support to Hardat as they kept Leewards to 68 all out.

For the second game, Captain Jahzara Claxton kept Leewards afloat with a gritty 25 off 27 balls, with Courtney Brown (7) being the next best scorer.

Prior to the rain interrupting, Guyana raced to 63-5 in 11.3 overs, after Shonette Belgrave and Naomi Barkoye spanked a number of boundaries which put their side well ahead of the run-rate; by the time rain arrived.

Belgrave hit three fours and a six while Barkoye hit four fours in her run-a-ball, as Sainvani Kambalapalli (2-27) and Amara Richards (2-12) tried their best.