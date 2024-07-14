Hardat, Belgrave, Barkoye ease Guyana to maiden Blaze T20 title

Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Regional Women’s U19 T20 Blaze Finals
– Guyana beat Leewards by 23-runs (DLS method)
Kaieteur Sports – It was a monumental day for Guyana Women’s cricket, as the Under-19 team rocketed their way to the 2024 Blaze T20 Championships title, etching their name in the history books of regional cricket.
The Realeanna Grimmond-led team ran roughshod throughout the entire tournament as they went to the finals with just one loss under their belts.
Guyana bowlers were relentless as they were throughout the tournament, with seamer Trisha Hardat bullying the opposition with 4-10 from 4 overs.
The pair of Danellie Manns who grabbed 2-14 and the consistent Niya Latchman (1-5) lent tremendous support to Hardat as they kept Leewards to 68 all out.
For the second game, Captain Jahzara Claxton kept Leewards afloat with a gritty 25 off 27 balls, with Courtney Brown (7) being the next best scorer.
Prior to the rain interrupting, Guyana raced to 63-5 in 11.3 overs, after Shonette Belgrave and Naomi Barkoye spanked a number of boundaries which put their side well ahead of the run-rate; by the time rain arrived.
Belgrave hit three fours and a six while Barkoye hit four fours in her run-a-ball, as Sainvani Kambalapalli (2-27) and Amara Richards (2-12) tried their best.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 14, 2024– track in pristine condition Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club will come alive today, Sunday July 14 with a grand one-day horse race meet. Some 55 horses have confirmed entry...
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – I am not dealing with whether anyone was stopped, questioned or detained by agents of any foreign country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]