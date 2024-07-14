GHB-Value4U Summer Break Hockey tournament underway

…Outlaws, Sensations and War Dogs dominate Outdoor Edition

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) commenced the Outdoor segment of the Value4U Inc. Summer Break Junior’s Hockey tournament on Friday at the Georgetown Cricket Club turf. In the Boys U16 final, GCC Outlaws emerged victorious over SHC Sigmas with a 2-0 win, while SHC Sensations secured a narrow 1-0 victory against GCC Her-ricanes in the Girls’ final. Living up to their name, GCC War Dogs were dominant in the U13 Mixed division, showcasing a strong tournament record with their only loss occurring in the earlier phase against YMCA OFHC Showstoppers. Ultimately, they triumphed with a 4-2 win over YMCA OFHC Showstoppers in the final.

GCC War Dogs had an impressive run in Group A of the Mixed U13 category, defeating YMCA OFHC Showstoppers 4-2 in the final to clinch first place in the tournament. In the earlier rounds, War Dogs made a statement with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Hikers in the opening match of the Outdoor phase before falling to YMCA OFHC Showstoppers 3-1 in their second game.

Despite this setback, they secured a semi-final matchup against the top performer in Group B, YMCA OFHC Uprising. Uprising entered the semis unbeaten, boasting a 4-0 win over GCC Thunderbolts and a 3-2 victory against SHC Scorchers. In the other semi-final, YMCA OFHC Showstoppers defeated SHC Scorchers 4-0 to advance to the final.

The resilient War Dogs had a commanding performance against YMCA OFHC Uprising in their semi-final, achieving a decisive 5-1 victory to face off against the formidable YMCA OFHC Showstoppers. The championship in the U13 Mixed division was determined as GCC War Dogs overpowered YMCA OFHC Showstoppers 4-2 to claim the title.

Makaylah Poole was outstanding for SHC Sensations in the U16 Girls’ division, leading them to championship victory in the Girls’ U16 Outdoor division. SHC Sensations began their campaign with a 2-1 win over YMCA OFHC Stars, followed by an impressive 2-0 victory over GCC Her-ricanes. They continued their winning streak with a 3-1 win against HHC Junior Jets and a 2-0 win over VHC Sticklers. With four consecutive wins, SHC Sensations secured a spot in the Girls’ U16 final. GCC Her-ricanes, with three wins and one loss, put up a strong fight in the final, but SHC Sensations clinched a match-winning goal late in the contest to secure a 1-0 victory and the Girl’s title.

GCC Outlaws dominated the Boys’ U16 division, entering the final undefeated with three wins and a draw. The Outlaws secured wins against HHC Hatchets, YMCA OFHC Stunners, and SHC Sigmas, alongside a goalless draw against SHC Legends. Luke Sargeant, Grant Fernandes, and Chad DeAbreu were instrumental in the Outlaws’ success, leading them to a 2-0 victory over SHC Sigmas in the final to claim the championship title.

The tournament continued yesterday at the National Gymnasium with the Indoor Phase of the Summer Break Juniors tournament, with detailed coverage to be provided in a future edition.