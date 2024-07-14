Driver of car in Linden-Soesdyke accident was speeding – Police

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday said that Carlyle Hunte, the driver of the motorcar that collided with a lorry on Friday afternoon on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway killing him and his 9-year-old grandson, Malique Roberts was speeding.

In a statement to the media, police reported that the driver of the lorry, Sawdeo Persaud told investigators that he saw Hunte’s car proceeding south at a fast rate.

“Enquiries disclosed that the driver of the lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, in the vicinity of Kairuni, when he noticed the car proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate. As the car approached him, the driver allegedly lost control and ended up on the western driving lane and into the path of the Lorry.”

The accident occurred at about 17:25h. Hunte was accompanied by his three grandchildren, Roberts and two others, aged 10 and 12.

The driver told investigators that he swerved westwards to avoid a collision with the car, but due to the short distance, the car (BMS #4) collided with the right side of his lorry. The car toppled several times and ended up on the eastern side of the road.

As a result, the occupants and driver received injuries and were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens. They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were examined by doctors.

“Malique Roberts and Carl Hunte were pronounced dead on arrival. The 10-year-old was treated and sent away, while the 12-year-old was referred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was further seen and examined by doctors on duty and admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit for observation; her condition is regarded as stable,” police said.

Police said too that a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution’ was prepared and served on the lorry driver, who remains in custody.

Kaieteur News understands that Hunte, at the time of the accident, was driving a dark blue car and was reportedly heading to Linden from Georgetown. Videos of the aftermath showed the car’s engine along with other debris scattered along the highway and that the car was destroyed completely while the front of the lorry was damaged.

It is unclear whether the driver of the lorry was injured.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Hunte’s daughter Coshana Hunte described her father as a loving and caring father.

“Everybody thought my child was my little sister how this man always get my baby up under him. This man literally takes care of his grandchildren & they love each other so much daddy owwwwwwww Malia need her morning walks with you daddy!!!!! Telya & Tyrell need you right now to lend your comforting words! Mommy need yuh home daddy!!”

The distraught woman said, “Last thing you said to me was ‘I can’t help you run the shop today ah gah go get the car number plate’ owwww father owww yuh did so much for everybody especially us! Always laughing & joking with everybody even when youre not well. Daddy owwwww ma belly bottom heavy heavy how ah scream so much cause yuh never walked out our lives or give up on us!! How I saw you yesterday was the first time I ever saw you take defeat & didn’t fight your way out Papa owwww.”