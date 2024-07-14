Close to 60 horses entered for Port Mourant horse race meet

– track in pristine condition

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club will come alive today, Sunday July 14 with a grand one-day horse race meet. Some 55 horses have confirmed entry to the event which now has seven races on the cards.

After a change of weather pattern, the track at Port Mourant is in immaculate condition with host stable, KP Jagdeo Racing Stables preparing the track for high-quality racing.

The feature event, which is the CARICOM Cup, will be open to all horses running at 1350 meters. Seven top horses confirmed spots for the feature race which has a top cash prize of G$ 1.5 million.

Guyana Cup winner for 2023 Easy Time, champion horse for 2023 Spankhurst, Bossalina, Jessica’s Pride, Wild Texas Tom, Glorious Business and Beckham James are the seven horses entered.

Race one in the cards will be the J Class and Lower and seven horses will be battling it out. Regal Surprise, Sarkar, Get Them Bobby, Amazing Grace, Rescue, Trump and Princess Samiyah are the horses for the opening race.

Race two will be the two-year-old Guyana bred. Perfect Star, Miss Simron, I’ll have another, Cotton Candy, Secret Traveller, Citation, Stepping Razor, Easy Bella, Jamrock and Miracle Star are the horse Beete red for race two.

The H Class race has seven horses entered. Patta Patta, Nuclear Fire, She WBO on Time, Regal Intention, Emotional Damage, Supremacy, and Blinding Lights are the horses in the H Class race.

Race four is the J/K/L maiden and 14 horses confirmed entry. The horses are; Security Rock, Get Them Reggie, Lion Heart, Swinging Jet, Money Jet, Bruk Gun, Little Africa, Bin Ladin, Scarlet Rose, Catch the Cat, Wonder Girl, Legacy, Rockstar, and Patsy Celine.

Seven horses are in race five, which is the L Class race. Princess Sasha, Rags to Riches, Shake the Bank, Wartime, Royal Flight, Perfect Dream and Top Gun are the horses for race five.

The three-year-old race has five horses. Royal ink, Country Rock, Super Quick, Sex Appeal and Storm Again are the horses entered.

All races will be run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority rules, and races are subject to change. Horse owners would need to show proof of horses’ vaccination at time of entry.

The Port Mourant Turf Club horse race meet, which was originally listed on the 2024 calendar as the Caricom meet, is sponsored by AJM, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Old Broom Lounge, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, and Crown Vibes.

Race starts at 12:00 hours local time.