Sex worker was gunned down by driver of heavily tinted car over old grievance – Investigators

Jul 13, 2024 News

Dead: Shawn Simon Anthony

…Three suspects in custody 

Kaieteur News – Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Shawn Simon Anthony called ‘Coil Bottle’, a commercial sex worker who was shot early Thursday morning in the vicinity of King Street and South Road, Georgetown.

The shooting occurred at about 02:00h while Simon was standing in the company of another sex worker when a heavily tinted silver vehicle drove up on Croal Street. Reports are that shots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the sex workers who attempted to escape. However, Simon was hit in the region of his right arm and collapsed.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators disclosed on Friday that one of the suspects indicated that the driver of the heavily tinted vehicle identified only as ‘Shaggy’ had an ongoing issue with a sex worker. The suspect reportedly told investigators that after committing the act, he and ‘Shaggy’ went to purchase food.

‘Unruly Lilwattie’, the sex worker who with Anthony at the time of the shooting posted on her Facebook page that she, Anthony and friends were conducting business on King Street and South Road.

At the completion of the business, ‘Unruly Lilwattie’ who identifies as a transwoman, said that Anthony was standing on King Street with her when she observed a dark silver tinted vehicle driving around the area.

“Me (Unruly Lilwattie) and Coil Bottle (Anthony) was standing there (and) I saw the same car come around back going up south road,” she stated in the post. The transwoman related that she approached the vehicle thrice; however, the car reportedly drove forward every time and then speeded off before returning.

The sex worker recalled that when the vehicle returned, Anthony approached it.  “When Coil Bottle (Anthony) meet near the car, I saw the car window go down and gun shots was firing,” ‘Unruly Lilwattie’ stated.

She continued, “I hold my head and start run up the road towards ‘Pretty’ (another sex worker)…I was shock, traumatized and I was screaming to my best.”

The woman stated that she ran to the Brickdam Police Station, where a police report was filed. Police arrived on the scene and found Anthony face down in a pile of blood. Detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell at the scene.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens funeral home, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Guyana, Joel Simpson, is calling for a swift, thorough and bias-free investigation.

“I think we (LGBT community) are all devastated at the shocking news because it was unexpected and a gruesome murder that at this stage, the motive of the murder is not known, it’s obvious that it was targeted but we don’t know why, I think the communities are devastated, shocked and saddened by the news,” Simpson expressed.

