Rain spoils yesterday’s action, exciting second round bowls off today 

GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county tournament
Kaieteur Sports – Mother Nature spoiled yesterday’s continuation of the GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county opening round at Queen’s College Ground.
Essequibo and the Select XI had their potential fun ruined due to heavy overnight and early morning showers which left the venue waterlogged.
As a result, focus shifts to the second round which gets underway today with likely a double-header, weather permitting.
At Lusignan Ground all systems are a go for action today between the in-form Berbicians who will be looking to keep their streak alive against a talented Select XI.
In town, Demerara will look to rebound against Essequibo at Queen’s College Ground; a game solely reliant on the weather.
The opening round saw Berbice warming up with a strong win over Demerara at Everest. Players like Romario Ramdehol, Afraz Budhoo, Romesh Bharrat and Micah Amsterdam will be keen on continuing their form for the Ancient County.
Meanwhile, Demerara stars in Vikash Wilkinson, Emmanuel Lewis, Dhanesh Persaud and Arun Gainda hit form and could look to use it as part of their comeback win strategy today.
