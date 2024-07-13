PNC calls on Govt. to investigate infant deaths, gross mismanagement at Suddie Hospital

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) is calling on the Government of Guyana to investigate the allegations of gross mismanagement as well as reports of multiple infant deaths at the Suddie Public Hospital.

During a press conference on Friday, Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Health, Dr. Karen Cummings said that, “The Parliamentary Opposition is deeply concerned about the alleged gross mismanagement of the Suddie Public Hospital. Several nurses and doctors at the hospital have reported that there were no Obstetricians or Gyneacologists (OBGYN) on duty for at least two weeks and as such, mothers and their babies were at risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Both Gyneacologists were on leave. The Neonatologist has since returned; however, the Gynecology Department remains without a specialist.”

Dr. Cummings said too that the Chief Medical Officer had sent a General Doctor who was not specialized in the OBGYN field to manage the department and perform surgeries on those mothers.

“In the event of any complications in surgery, what will be the course of action and who will take such responsibility?”

There are also concerns on whether the new head of department is qualified to perform surgeries.

“Another issue of major concern highlighted lies within the Paediatrics Department at Public Hospital Suddie. The Neonatal Intensive Care was allegedly deemed unsafe due to multiple neonatal (newborn) deaths,” she further stated.

Dr. Cummings said that the political opposition has been informed that there were at least five deaths in the month of June which forced management to close the unit. She said that information pertaining to the deaths can be verified from the hospital’s records department.

She added that, “At present, the Paediatrician is also unavailable to manage the department. For at least two weeks, both the neonatal and paediatric departments were covered by a Cuban doctor whom we understand is allegedly not licensed to practice medicine in Guyana.”

Citing that the revelations were very disturbing, she noted that if they were verified, they can have serious implications on the patients and their wellbeing at the hospital and the general accessibility to proper health care by the public.

Guyana’s health system boasts five levels of health care which range from the health posts, health centres, district hospitals, regional hospitals, and the referral hospital, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). This system is also decentralized as decision-making is spread throughout the ten Administrative Regions which allows for less bureaucracy, but rather a more efficient and better health care system delivery for better health outcomes.

“We, therefore, call on the Minister of Health to immediately launch an investigation into this matter and to quickly make public its findings along with all corrective measures taken. We proffer that if the trend of neonatal deaths continue, Guyana may fall short of reaching the Sustainable Development Goal 2030 of having at most (least) 12 deaths per 1000 live births. We will continue to demand and agitate for a robust and committed workforce, the acquisition of adequate drugs and medical supplies based on patient intake, and good leadership and management for the providers and users of the health facility,” Dr. Cummings said.