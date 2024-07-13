Patrick Rooplall hits 148* in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test semi-final match

Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Pugnacious right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a magnificent, unbeaten 148 to help Sunshine whip Aces Cricket Club by 9 wickets in one of the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate test format semi-finals last Saturday.
Playing at Robert Lee Public School ground in Brampton, Rooplall clobbered 22 sixes and a four as Sunshine reached 200 in their first innings replying to Aces’ 92.
Facing a lead of 108, Aces Cricket Club scored 138 in their second innings leaving Sunshine to get a modest 31 from the 12-overs. In the 12-overs per-a-side, Sunshine caressed the target in the second over.
Sunshine will play Pegasus today, Saturday, at the 407/Dixie ground in Mississauga in the championship game. In the other semi-final fixture, Pegasus defeated Brampton Gladiators also on Saturday gone at Hanover ground, Brampton.
