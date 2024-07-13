Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Patrick Rooplall hits 148* in ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test semi-final match

Jul 13, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Pugnacious right-handed opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a magnificent, unbeaten 148 to help Sunshine whip Aces Cricket Club by 9 wickets in one of the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Imran Ali Real Estate test format semi-finals last Saturday.

Patrick Rooplall

Patrick Rooplall

Playing at Robert Lee Public School ground in Brampton, Rooplall clobbered 22 sixes and a four as Sunshine reached 200 in their first innings replying to Aces’ 92.

Facing a lead of 108, Aces Cricket Club scored 138 in their second innings leaving Sunshine to get a modest 31 from the 12-overs. In the 12-overs per-a-side, Sunshine caressed the target in the second over.

Sunshine will play Pegasus today, Saturday, at the 407/Dixie ground in Mississauga in the championship game. In the other semi-final fixture, Pegasus defeated Brampton Gladiators also on Saturday gone at Hanover ground, Brampton.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Jul 13, 2024

Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others...
Read More
Anderson finishes Test career with innings win over West Indies

Anderson finishes Test career with innings win...

Jul 13, 2024

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse race meet 

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse...

Jul 13, 2024

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s 7-0 win against Buxton

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s...

Jul 13, 2024

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament MVP 

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament...

Jul 13, 2024

GCB sends condolences to family, friends following passing of ex-Guyana player David Stewart 

GCB sends condolences to family, friends...

Jul 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]