Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GCB sends condolences to family, friends following passing of ex-Guyana player David Stewart 

Jul 13, 2024 Sports

The late David Leon Stewart played 6 first Class matches for Guyana between 1968-1970.

The late David Leon Stewart played 6 first Class matches for Guyana between 1968-1970.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president and executives sends condolences to family and friends of the late Mr. David Leon Stewart, former Guyana 1st Class all-rounder of the late 60’s; who sadly passed away on July 3, 2024.

Stewart, who was born 21 July 1942, played six 1st Class matches for his country during the period of 1968-69 and 1969-70.

Born during Guyana’s British Colonial era, Stewart’s career bowled off at the then British Guiana Cricket Club (BGCC), later renamed the Guyana Sports Club (GSC).

During the Shell Shield era, Guyana was arguably one of the toughest sides in the mix and Stewart brought some right-arm off-break spin bowling, which complemented his spot in the middle-order as a batsman.

The right-hander, who ended with a total of 243 runs also scored two First-Class class half-centuries; with a top knock of 72 during his 6 game span.

He also bagged 7 wickets during this short time, with figures of 3-30 being his best match returns.

Guyana GCB CEO Mr. Claude Raphael, who played a bit of domestic cricket with late Mr. Lewis, hailed his former teammate and friend for his passion towards cricket as well as his contributions to the legacy of Guyana’s cricket.

Raphael along with GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, Secretary Ronald Williams and other executives sent their condolences to the family, friends and Cricket fraternity following the passing of their comrade.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Jul 13, 2024

Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others...
Read More
Anderson finishes Test career with innings win over West Indies

Anderson finishes Test career with innings win...

Jul 13, 2024

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse race meet 

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse...

Jul 13, 2024

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s 7-0 win against Buxton

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s...

Jul 13, 2024

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament MVP 

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament...

Jul 13, 2024

GCB sends condolences to family, friends following passing of ex-Guyana player David Stewart 

GCB sends condolences to family, friends...

Jul 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]