GCB sends condolences to family, friends following passing of ex-Guyana player David Stewart

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president and executives sends condolences to family and friends of the late Mr. David Leon Stewart, former Guyana 1st Class all-rounder of the late 60’s; who sadly passed away on July 3, 2024.

Stewart, who was born 21 July 1942, played six 1st Class matches for his country during the period of 1968-69 and 1969-70.

Born during Guyana’s British Colonial era, Stewart’s career bowled off at the then British Guiana Cricket Club (BGCC), later renamed the Guyana Sports Club (GSC).

During the Shell Shield era, Guyana was arguably one of the toughest sides in the mix and Stewart brought some right-arm off-break spin bowling, which complemented his spot in the middle-order as a batsman.

The right-hander, who ended with a total of 243 runs also scored two First-Class class half-centuries; with a top knock of 72 during his 6 game span.

He also bagged 7 wickets during this short time, with figures of 3-30 being his best match returns.

Guyana GCB CEO Mr. Claude Raphael, who played a bit of domestic cricket with late Mr. Lewis, hailed his former teammate and friend for his passion towards cricket as well as his contributions to the legacy of Guyana’s cricket.

Raphael along with GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, Secretary Ronald Williams and other executives sent their condolences to the family, friends and Cricket fraternity following the passing of their comrade.