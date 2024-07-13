Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse race meet

Kaieteur Sports – Reigning Guyana Cup Champion Easy Time will be at the starting gate on Sunday, July 14 at the Port Mourant Turf Club. The high-profile horse from the Master Z Racing Stables was in full preparation mode this week at the Bush Lot racetrack in West Berbice.

According to jockey Colin Ross, Easy Time needs some race time before the Guyana Cup which is slated for August 11 at Rising Sun Turf Club.

“He is not 100 percent, but we have a few days more days (to fine tune), so we are working on him.”

Ross, who was the champion jockey for 2023, said his primary goal is to win. He said he will put his best foot forward to return to winning ways.

“With the Guyana Cup coming up, I will push harder. They will be a lot of people coming out to see the races and the prize money is bigger. I am pushing my body to come out on top.”

“Since 2024 started I have been doing good, but not so good (as I did last year), but from now to the end of the year, I will try to push myself to do better for the last half of the year,” Ross explained.

Sunday’s races meet at Port Mourant will be the final competitive preparation ahead of Guyana Cup, and all the top horses will be out to dominate. Guyana’s champion horse Spankhurst, Guyana Cup winner for 2023, Easy Time, arch-rival Stolen Money, Jessica’s Pride, and the boss lady, Bossalina are among the high-profile horses confirmed for July 14.

The provisional programme set out for the Port Mourant race meet has eight races on the cards, and close to G$10M in cash and prizes will be up grabs. The feature race will be open to all horses running at an approximate distance of 1350 metres, where the top horse will bag G$1.5M.

The three-year-old Guyana and West Indies- bred horses will run at 1350 metres, and the top horse will be rewarded G$500,000. Horses in the H & Lower will run at 1500 metres, and the top horse will be awarded G$400,000. Other races on the cards include the E Class non earner last start & F and lower, the two-year-old Guyana-bred, the J & lower, the L Open, and the J/K/L maiden.

All races will be run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority Rules, and races are subject to change. Horses would need to show proof of vaccination at time of entry. Entries for the July 14 horse race meet closed on July 8, 2024.

The Port Mourant Turf Club horse race meet, which was originally listed on the 2024 calendar as the CARICOM meet, is sponsored by AJM, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Old Broom Lounge, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, and Crown Vibes.