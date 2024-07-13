Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s 7-0 win against Buxton

KFC-GFF Elite League, Season Six continues

Kaieteur Sports – Fifth-place Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FC) continue to struggle in the upper tier of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)-KFC Elite League Season Six, suffering another defeat in a round two match against seventh-place Den Amstel FC. Meanwhile, league leaders Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club impressed with a 7-0 rout of East Coast’s Buxton United FC.

The league resumed on Thursday evening at the GFF National Training Centre after a brief pause. GDF FC did not disappoint, delivering exactly what the crowd came to see. National midfielder Kelsey Benjamin gave GDF the start they needed in the 28th minute, skillfully directing a well-placed pass into the net. Obuhci Benjamin quickly followed up with an excellent finish just two minutes later, pushing the score to 2-0. GDF continued to dominate, with Kelsey scoring his second goal of the contest in the 35th minute. Kelsey completed his hat-trick with a magnificent strike just before halftime, increasing GDF’s lead to a commanding 4-0.

Buxton United showed some resistance early in the second half, but Lennox Young breached their defence again in the 76th minute. At this point, Buxton had given up all hope, and Delroy Fraser and Shemar Scott added to their woes with individual goals in the 86th and 87th minutes, respectively, securing a 7-0 victory for GDF FC. With this win, GDF maintained their unbeaten run, achieving their 12th win in the league.

Over in the other round two fixtures, Andre Hector’s second-half brilliance led Den Amstel FC to a 1-0 victory over Fruta Conquerors FC. The match was evenly matched in the first half, ending goalless as both goalkeepers made no mistakes. In the second half, Den Amstel looked more attacking, with Hector searching for an opportunity to strike. He found his chance 13 minutes into the second half, netting the lone goal of the match and securing a 1-0 win for Den Amstel.

Season Six of the GFF Elite League is sponsored by KFC.