Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament MVP

2024 Kares One Guyana T10 Blast…

Kaieteur Sports – Assuria General and Life Insurance Companies have committed to providing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast.

Assuria has promised to gift a new motorbike and $85,000 to the tournament MVP at the final on August 25 at the National Stadium in Providence.

The other playing days are August 3 at the Demerara Cricket Club, Police Sports Club, Queen’s College Ground, and August 4 at DCC and PSC.

The quarter-finals will be held on August 11 at the Enmore Community Centre Ground, while the highly anticipated Cricket for Charity match will also be held on August 25.

In a release to the media yesterday, the organisers explained that while the specific details on the motorbike’s style will be revealed in the coming days, it was overwhelming and most grateful to have Assuria, without hesitation, sponsor the MVP award.

“Last year, it was bit of a late call on the motorbike and they were quick to show support, this year, they were eager again to be part of the tournament, and as part of our commitment to give more to players, a cash prize will accompany the motorbike. It means all of our individual awards, not only get a lucrative gift but also cash”, John Ramsingh of FL Sport expressed.

The first MVP award went to Omesh Danram of Village Rams, as despite not reaching the semi-finals, he accumulated 19.932 points. It was a result of being the tournament’s leading run-scorer – three innings: 163 runs; HS: 62*; Strike Rate: 281.67

The organisers indicated they would announce the incentives for the other individual prizes—most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final—in the coming days.

“We are committed to ensuring more is given to players after last year, and we are making gradual steps to keep this promise as all the cash prizes were increased. While we may have a dream, the benevolence of corporate Guyana makes it a reality, and we are most grateful for the support of companies like Assuria and others keen to give back to community activities.”

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Longue, Ministry of Housing and Water, Premier Insurance, Regal Stationary & Computer Centre, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Demerara Mutual Insurance, Massy Distribution, RS53 Restobar & Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop, and First Change Builders Inc. are the other sponsors on board thus far.

The winner’s purse has been increased to G$1.5 million, with G$500,000 for the runner-up and G$250,000 for each losing semifinalist.

Participating teams: Airport XI, Avinash All-Stars, Bartica Bulls, Brooklyn Youth Strikers, Cotton Tree Die Hard, Diamond Gunners, Eastsyde, EC Express, Eccles All-Stars, Flacons XI, GPL Inc., Green Scorpions Cricket Club, Lil Rams, Mahaica Super Strikers, Mahdia (Movements Family), Ministry of Housing and Water – One Guyana, Montra Jaguars, Moruca Super Giants, MS-13 All-Stars, PREMIER Insurance, Renegades Cricket Club, Soesdyke XI, Street Ballerz, Stripling Warriors, Tarmac Titans, Team Corruption, TG Titans, The United Crew, The Guards, Titans All-Stars, Upsetters and Village Rams.