73-year-old Better Hope man missing after going on routine walk

Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2024 News
– family offering $100,000 reward for his return
Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday after going on a routine walk and had not returned home since Monday afternoon.
The man is identified as Harpaul Dhanpaul also known as ‘Snapper’, a retired fisherman of Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). His family is seeking urgent assistance in locating him.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Dhanpaul’s daughter, Felicia said her father was last seen wearing grey short pants only. He was not wearing any footwear at the time.
According to Felicia, her father goes on his daily walk in the afternoons around 16:00hrs to the seawall and returns home an hour later.
“He left home since Monday night and never returned home back,” she said.
The daughter disclosed that her father is generally healthy but sometimes forgets things.
The pensioner was reported missing at the Sparendaam Police station.
Meanwhile, Felicia is offering a reward to anyone who can locate her father, “dead or alive”. Persons with information are being asked to contact relatives on (+592-638-7486) and (+592-619-4972).
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 13, 2024Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others...
Jul 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Constitution serves as the supreme law of the land. It outlines the fundamental principles and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]