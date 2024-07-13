73-year-old Better Hope man missing after going on routine walk

– family offering $100,000 reward for his return

Kaieteur News – A 73-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday after going on a routine walk and had not returned home since Monday afternoon.

The man is identified as Harpaul Dhanpaul also known as ‘Snapper’, a retired fisherman of Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). His family is seeking urgent assistance in locating him.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Dhanpaul’s daughter, Felicia said her father was last seen wearing grey short pants only. He was not wearing any footwear at the time.

According to Felicia, her father goes on his daily walk in the afternoons around 16:00hrs to the seawall and returns home an hour later.

“He left home since Monday night and never returned home back,” she said.

The daughter disclosed that her father is generally healthy but sometimes forgets things.

The pensioner was reported missing at the Sparendaam Police station.

Meanwhile, Felicia is offering a reward to anyone who can locate her father, “dead or alive”. Persons with information are being asked to contact relatives on (+592-638-7486) and (+592-619-4972).