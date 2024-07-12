Three-month-old dies in Enmore fire

Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jul 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News –

A three-month-old baby died on Thursday morning in a fire at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) that destroyed a two-storey wooden and concrete house.

The infant, Leroy Archer, was asleep in the house at the time of the fire.

Kaieteur News understands that the house was occupied by four persons including the baby. Leroy and his two-year-old sibling Lorenzo, were home with his mother, Chandroutie Manickchand when the fire started.

The children’s father, Leon Archer was at work.

Neighbours recalled that the fire started around 10:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that Manickchand told investigators that she was showering in the lower flat of the house while the baby was asleep in the upper flat.

The distraught mother reported that someone alerted her to the fire and she ran to the bedroom to remove the baby but the room was already engulfed in flames. This forced her to exit the house leaving the infant.

Neighbours said too that the fire spread quickly even damaging the guttering of a neighbouring two-storey building.

An inconsolable Manickchand collapsed and was rushed to a medical facility. Similarly, upon arrival at the scene, Leon Archer fainted and was whisked away by an ambulance.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, a neighbour recalled Manickchand saying that she left a fan on in the bedroom which the baby was sleeping in.

“The fan was on but she said nothing was wrong with the fan so she don’t know,” the neighbour told reporters.

The owner of the house said that Archer and Manickchand started renting the property six months ago.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement said that it received a call alerting to a fire at 10:25hrs. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:35hrs and the first jet went into action at 10:36hrs.

The response team included Water Carrier #16 from the Melanie Fire Station and Water Tender #106 from the Mahaica Fire Station, carrying a total of 9,463.5 litres of water to extinguish the fire.

Investigations are ongoing. (Shania Williams)

