Thorne named replacement for Jodah

CWI Men’s Rising Stars U19 2-Day tournament

– All-rounder opts out of tournament due to Academic studies

Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Isai Thorne will replace all-rounder Zachary Jodah who opted out of the CWI Rising Stars 2-Day championships, due to ongoing Academic studies.

Thorne, the West Indies U19 speedster who was instrumental in the Guyana Harpy Eagles retaining their 4-Day Championships title a few months back during his rookie season, will replace the young all-rounder.

Jodah, a key young player in the Guyana setup will utilize the time to focus on his current academic development after opting out of the tour, a move which was endorsed by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Thorne met up with his teammates on Tuesday upon his return from England, ahead of Guyana’s opening match versus Leeward Islands and should play a key role in the young team’s star-studded bowling attack, adding tons of regional and international experience to the side.