Sex worker shot dead on King Street

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old commercial sex worker, who is a member of the Lesbian Bisexual Gay and Transgender (LGBT) community, was shot dead early Thursday morning in the vicinity of King Street and South Road, Georgetown.

Dead is Shawn Simon known as ‘El Hopper’ of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Kaieteur News understands that the murder occurred at about 02:00h while Simon was standing in the company of another sex worker when a heavily tinted silver vehicle drove up on Croal Street.

According to reports, shots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the sex workers who attempted to escape. However, Simon was hit in the region of his right arm and collapsed.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives have recovered a 9mm spent shell from the crime scene.

Investigations are ongoing.