Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramdehol all-round heroics, pilots Berbice to huge 6-wicket win over Demerara 

Jul 12, 2024 Sports

Match MVP Romario Ramdehol was electric in both batting and bowling departments yesterday for Berbice. 

Match MVP Romario Ramdehol was electric in both batting and bowling departments yesterday for Berbice.

GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county tournament Round 1 

Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Romario Ramdehol led Berbice to a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Demerara as action bowled off in the opening round of the GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county tournament at Everest.

Demerara played well as they posted 197-8 after in-form opener Vikash Wilkinson stroked a run-a-ball 44 with two fours and two sixes which helped set the tone.

All-rounder Emmanuel Lewis who was unfortunately run out for 49 stabilized the middle while a cameo from Dhanesh Persaud who ended not out on 29 off 22 balls (1×4 2×6), provided a nice end.

Man-of-the-match Ramdehol made his presence known first with returns of 3-21 with Michah Amsterdam (2-43), lending support.

Afraz Budhoo then smashed 5 sixes and a four fours on his way to 72* off 52 while Ramdehol completed a magical game with 40 off 37 deliveries (5×4 1×6).

Budhoo and middle-order batsman Romesh Bharrat who hit an unbeaten 30, then held their nerves to help see Berbice over the line.

Only spinner Arun Gainda (2-37) escaped some punishment to emerge as the most successful bowler for Demerara.

Action continues today with Essequibo and the Select XI playing at Queen’s College Ground.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Batting woes continue as West Indies on brink of swift first Test defeat at stumps on day two

Batting woes continue as West Indies on brink of swift first Test...

Jul 12, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies are on the brink of a quick defeat at stumps on day two of the first of three Tests against England at Lord’s. The tourists ended Thursday 79-6 off 34.5 overs,...
Read More
Quarterfinals: Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Dem’ edition continues today

Quarterfinals: Guinness ‘Greatest of the...

Jul 12, 2024

GHB’s Summer Break Junior Hockey tournament unfolds July 12-14

GHB’s Summer Break Junior Hockey tournament...

Jul 12, 2024

Derby winner, Stroke of Luck to miss Sunday’s Horse Race Meet

Derby winner, Stroke of Luck to miss Sunday’s...

Jul 12, 2024

Guyana hold slight 27-run lead heading into Day 2

Guyana hold slight 27-run lead heading into Day 2

Jul 12, 2024

Thorne named replacement for Jodah 

Thorne named replacement for Jodah 

Jul 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]