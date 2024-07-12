Ramdehol all-round heroics, pilots Berbice to huge 6-wicket win over Demerara 

Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 12, 2024 Sports
GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county tournament Round 1
Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Romario Ramdehol led Berbice to a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Demerara as action bowled off in the opening round of the GCB U17 50-Over Inter-county tournament at Everest.
Demerara played well as they posted 197-8 after in-form opener Vikash Wilkinson stroked a run-a-ball 44 with two fours and two sixes which helped set the tone.
All-rounder Emmanuel Lewis who was unfortunately run out for 49 stabilized the middle while a cameo from Dhanesh Persaud who ended not out on 29 off 22 balls (1×4 2×6), provided a nice end.
Man-of-the-match Ramdehol made his presence known first with returns of 3-21 with Michah Amsterdam (2-43), lending support.
Afraz Budhoo then smashed 5 sixes and a four fours on his way to 72* off 52 while Ramdehol completed a magical game with 40 off 37 deliveries (5×4 1×6).
Budhoo and middle-order batsman Romesh Bharrat who hit an unbeaten 30, then held their nerves to help see Berbice over the line.
Only spinner Arun Gainda (2-37) escaped some punishment to emerge as the most successful bowler for Demerara.
Action continues today with Essequibo and the Select XI playing at Queen’s College Ground.
