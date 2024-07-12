Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana secures spot in Finals despite suffering 2-wicket loss 

Jul 12, 2024 Sports

Windward stunned Guyana by 2-wickets in a low-scoring match yesterday.

CWI Rising Stars T20 Women’s championship 

– Leewards, Guyana final set for Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – Windward stunned Guyana by 2-wickets in a low-scoring match yesterday but the latter will now look to shake off the loss as they prepare for Saturday’s final versus Leeward Islands.

The Guyanese ladies had their worst batting game of the tournament, being flattened for 60 in 18 overs, with no player reaching double figures.

Brilliant spells from Selena Ross who bagged 3-8 and Nesha Alexander who starred with 4-8, left Guyana in shambles.

Spinner Niya Latchman (2-6) and seamer Trisha Hardat (2-2), kept Guyana in the game until Windwards wicket-keeper Denelle Creese’ 25 with three fours saw her team over the hump.

Windwards eventually limped to 61-8, securing a narrow win in the 18th over. Guyana will play Leeward Islands in Saturday’s final, with history on the line for the local ladies.

