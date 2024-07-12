Guyana hold slight 27-run lead heading into Day 2

Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jonathan Van Lange top scored for Guyana during their first innings.

2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s U19 2-Day championships…

Guyana vs. Leeward Islands

Kaieteur Sports – There was tough competition for Guyana on the opening day of the CWI Rising Stars 2-Day championships, as Leeward Islands’ enter the second day today, 2 in the driver’s seat despite Guyana holding a 27-run lead.

Guyana did a slight recovery job thanks to efforts from main scorers John Van Lange (28) and opener Rampertab Ramnauth (22).

While lower-order knocks of 16 apiece from wicket-keeper Shahid Viera and Thaddeus Lovell, took Guyana to 111 all out inside 35 overs batting first.

Nathan Edwards led Leewards bowling with superb returns of 5-21 from just 4.2 overs. Support came from Micah McKenzie (2-18) and Matthew Miller (2-23), who helped keep Guyana to a modest 1st innings total.

By stumps, all-rounder Lovell (1-16) landed the first blow when he removed Brent Joseph for 5 while Michael Palmer was bowled for 24 by Thorne (1-34).

Devenand Singh was rock steady on 22 off 53 balls and experienced youth wicket-keeper batsman Jewel Andrew on 16*, with both batsmen looking to continue their respective innings today with their team well-placed on 84-2.

Action continues today at the Park Hill Playing Field, Colonarie, St Vincent.

