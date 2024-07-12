GHB’s Summer Break Junior Hockey tournament unfolds July 12-14

Latest update July 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Value4U sponsored, Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Summer Break Junior Hockey Tournament bullies off from today (Friday) to July 14 at the Georgetown Cricket Club Turf.
The action is set to commence today with some gripping outdoor clashes. This segment will feature Under 13 mixed teams and Under 16 girls and boys teams, showcasing the incredible talent of our young athletes.
Following this, the tournament will move indoors to the National Gymnasium on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. The indoor competition will include Under 13 mixed teams, Under 16 girls and boys teams, and Under 21 girls and boys teams.
Adding to the excitement, teams from Trinidad will be competing in the Under 13 mixed and Under 16 girl’s categories, bringing an international dimension to the event and fostering regional camaraderie.
“We are incredibly excited to host the Summer Break Junior Tournament with the generous support of Value4U Inc.,” said Dominique Fraser, Technical Delegate for the tournament.
“This tournament not only provides a platform for our young athletes to showcase their skills but also promotes the growth of hockey in the region. We look forward to a weekend of competitive and spirited play.”
The Guyana Hockey Board invites all hockey enthusiasts, families, and supporters to come out and enjoy the matches. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available at both venues. Join us for a fantastic weekend of junior hockey and cheer on our future stars!
The tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Value4U Inc.
