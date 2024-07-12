Gail Teixeira appointed Vice Chair of Constitutional Reform Commission

…at first meeting of body since appointment

Kaieteur News – Members of the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) met for the first time on Tuesday, three months after they were appointed, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC disclosed during his July 9 episode of Issues in the News.

Nandlall began his programme by announcing that the Commission met for the first time at 15:00hrs on Tuesday afternoon at its Middle Street, Georgetown location. He disclosed that at the said meeting, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira was elected as the Vice Chairman.

Though the Vice Chairman was appointed, the Commission is yet to appoint a secretary.

“The Commission also begun to consider the appointment of a Secretary of the Commission, who shall be the head of the secretariat of the Commission, the Commission has not concluded on that appointment as yet, as a decision has to be made in respect of the remuneration package and the terms and conditions of employment for that post, and then the Commission will decide on a process of how a secretary to the Commission will be appointed,” Nandlall said.

The Commission has agreed that the discussions in relation to the terms and conditions of employment and the remuneration package of the secretary will continue via email in what the AG described as a ‘Round Robin’ basis.

The Commission is scheduled to meet once more to determine how they would go about the appointment.

“All other business of the Commission was suspended until a secretary is appointed because there is no one currently to administer the affairs of the Commission other than the chairman. The commissioners are all part-time commissioners, the only person who is a full time member of the Commission is the chairman, and the chairman has no staff, the Commission has no secretary and there is no one to administer the affair of the Commission including the day-to-day running of the Commission,” he further stated.

The appointment of a secretary is critical to the recruitment of staff.

“So shortly we will meet and the question of the appointment of the Secretary to the Commission will be addressed and hopefully concluded. After that, at least the Commission will have one officer to administer the affairs of the secretariat so that the commission can begin its work,” Nandlall added.