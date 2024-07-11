Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13 U-23 Basketball

Jul 11, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Two more matches were played last night in the Team 13 organised Under23 basketball championship which is being played at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court featuring home side Amelia’s Ward Jets against Block 22 Flames and Retrieve Raiders and Victory Valley Royals.

However, in what was the first set of matches on Sunday after the opening night’s double header was rained out, Amelia’s Ward Jets could not sustain their third quarter momentum and folded to lose that game 42-39 as their best players were Collin Phillips, who led them with 13 points, and Kobe Tappin put in 12. Jennis Benjamin netted 11 points and Leon Benjamin with seven for the Jets.

Game two was between Block 22Flames and Central Mackenzie Kings with the Flames romping home comfortable winners by a 57-30 score-line.

For the winners, Jonathan Clarke had a game high 19 points, with Leron Joseph 17 and Jumane Reynolds 12 contributing to the win.

Tyreese Arthur and Jemol Semple each netted eight points as Jeron Watson got five for the losers.

