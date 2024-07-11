Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth cricketer Ricardo Peters continued his relentless batting performance in Canada having registered three consecutive centuries.

On Sunday at Great Lake venue in Brampton, the right-handed sensational opener Peters hammered 22 effortless sixes and 7 fours during his 78-ball fireworks.

On the back of his historical innings, Pegasus tallied up a mammoth 241-7 from the 20-overs while Challengers replied with 118 all out off 17-overs.

Peters last three innings are: 136*, 102 and 186*. On this occasion, the Essequibian got support from Keyon Sinclair who made 21 as Naresh Persaud took 3-27 from three overs.

When Challengers batted, Persaud returned with the bat to make a fighting 39 and 20 each from Anil Ablacksingh and Robin Persaud.

Sinclair and Adrian Sukhwa claimed 2-3 and 2-20 respectively delivering for the victorious unit.

The round-robin segment is slated to continue on Sunday with a number of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.