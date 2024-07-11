Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Jul 11, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth cricketer Ricardo Peters continued his relentless batting performance in Canada having registered three consecutive centuries.

Ricardo Peters

Ricardo Peters

On Sunday at Great Lake venue in Brampton, the right-handed sensational opener Peters hammered 22 effortless sixes and 7 fours during his 78-ball fireworks.

On the back of his historical innings, Pegasus tallied up a mammoth 241-7 from the 20-overs while Challengers replied with 118 all out off 17-overs.

Peters last three innings are: 136*, 102 and 186*. On this occasion, the Essequibian got support from Keyon Sinclair who made 21 as Naresh Persaud took 3-27 from three overs.

When Challengers batted, Persaud returned with the bat to make a fighting 39 and 20 each from Anil Ablacksingh and Robin Persaud.

Sinclair and Adrian Sukhwa claimed 2-3 and 2-20 respectively delivering for the victorious unit.

The round-robin segment is slated to continue on Sunday with a number of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put England in charge of opening Test

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put...

Jul 11, 2024

SportsMax – The chances of West Indies bettering England in their three-match Test series were always slim, and yesterday’s opening day of the first encounter at Lord’s again justified why...
Read More
Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground today 

Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground...

Jul 11, 2024

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Jul 11, 2024

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Jul 11, 2024

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in...

Jul 11, 2024

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13 U-23 Basketball

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13...

Jul 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]