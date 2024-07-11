Govt. to spend close to $200M to upgrade roads in South Georgetown

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU), intends to spend approximately $176,184,987 to rehabilitate 10 roads within the communities of Rasville and Roxanne Burnham Gardens in south Georgetown.

This is according to the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who made the announcement during a community meeting at Well Site, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown on Tuesday. Minister Edghill revealed that rehabilitation works should be completed in September.

The SPU is scheduled to mobilize in the areas within the next 10 days to begin the infrastructural works.

According to the SPU site analysis, the 10 roads slated for rehabilitation are Cane View Avenue, Marigold Street, Wren Avenue, Ponsettia Lane, Correia Lane, Jasmaine Lane, Daisy Road, Bogina Lane, Orealla Avenue and Rassville Road Network.

The SPU reported that on March 15, 2024, a comprehensive site visit was made to Roxanne Burnham Gardens and Rassville. During the site visit, it was observed that a significant portion of the community roads in Roxanne Burnham Gardens and Rassville, have deteriorated considerably.

“Majority of the roads in these areas are rigid pavement (concrete roads). The concrete surface of these roads has shown signs of extensive wearing resulting from aging. In some cases, sectional failure characterized by cracked and broken concrete surfaces which formed depressions and potholes were evident,” the SPU site analysis reported.

The scope of works were tailored specifically to the situation in the communities.

Taking this into account, to address roads with failed sections, full-depth reconstruction is recommended, followed by the placement of a 50 mm (2 inches) thick asphaltic concrete finish surface. For areas experiencing surface raveling, complete overlay with 50 mm (2 inches) of asphaltic concrete is deemed necessary. The total length of roads requiring rehabilitation was assessed to be approximately 4090 meters, with varying widths ranging from 3.5 meters to 5.00 meters.

Nevertheless, during the community visit, Minister Edghill emphasized the government’s commitment to developing the communities.

“Before school reopens in September, with the pace at which we work at the ministry through the Special Projects Unit, if we don’t complete everything, we will be more than 90 percent substantially completed of all the roads that we want to do here,” Minister Edghill said.

Additionally, he also mentioned that his team would work on creating a more aesthetically pleasing vending environment for both vendors and their customers, further improving the lives of those selling on the road corners.

The minister urged the residents to cooperate with the contractors during the process and highlighted that there would be small contracts available for residents to clean and improve the drainage systems.

“When we do infrastructural development in a community, the people in the community must benefit from the work that is being done…We are taking development to the people, we are serious about what we are doing,” Minister Edghill said.

Furthermore, Minister Edghill said that through the ministry’s Main Access Roads Programme, Cane View Street in South Ruimveldt Gardens will be transformed into a main access road to accommodate traffic flowing along the Heroes Highway.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who also accompanied the Public Works Minister, told the residents that the government has an inclusive agenda that benefits everyone.

“We are here to serve you and look after your interest. At the end of the day, it is for us to make your issues our priority. We will not leave any community behind,” the minister assured.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of all governmental programmes available to them.