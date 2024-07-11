Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy presents Letters of Credence to UNOG's Director General

Jul 11, 2024

New Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UNOG, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, presents his Letters of Credence to UNOG Director General, Ms. Tatiana Valovaya.

New Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UNOG, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, presents his Letters of Credence to UNOG Director General, Ms. Tatiana Valovaya.

Kaieteur News – Dr. Leslie S. Ramsammy, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) on Wednesday presented his Letters of Credence to the Director General of the UNOG, Ms. Tatiana Valovaya.

Dr. Ramsammy, who was appointed to the position in May, replaces H.E. Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who was appointed to the office in 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the UNOG, the Letters of Credence affirm Dr. Ramsammy’s power to represent the Government of Guyana.

During a brief meeting after the presentation of the Letters of Credence, Dr. Ramsammy spoke of Guyana’s priority areas which include climate change, food and nutrition security, energy security and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, on sustainable development Director General Valovaya noted that the UN, under the Building Bridges Initiative and Bio-planet is collaborating on initiatives to which Guyana would be welcome to join in.

Ms. Valovaya also noted that each year on May 25th, the UNOG, in collaboration with the Permanent Missions of Slovenia and Switzerland, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Geneva Office organizes a World Bee Day Celebration, and Guyana may wish to consider joining 2025’s celebration.

Dr. Ramsammy agreed to take up the invitation, noting that Guyana has commenced work on establishing a honey bank.

Additionally, Permanent Representative Ramsammy thanked Ms. Valovaya for the meeting and pledged his support and commitment to continue Guyana’s strong cooperation and collaboration with the UN in working to achieve the sustainable development goals.

