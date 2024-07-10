Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Following the conclusion of the Petra Organisation – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football Championships, five outstanding young women were awarded Student Volunteer Certificates for their exceptional service throughout the seven-week tournament.
The recipients were Ms. Tanesha Turney, Ms. Jada Jackman, Ms. Azelia Adonis, Mr. Antwone Adonis, and Ms. Daniella Williams.
These awardees dedicated their time and effort to ensure the tournament ran smoothly and safely. Their volunteer roles included team preparation and distribution of team lists, tabulation and release of match statistics/results, promoting environmental awareness and maintaining a litter-free environment, ensuring safety compliance at the venue, distributing uniforms to teams, and capturing photos of goal scorers for records and media.
The fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football tournament concluded on July 6th with finals for both the boys and girls, as well as third-place playoffs. During the tournament’s presentation ceremony, these five students were honoured with Certificates of Participation in recognition of their dedicated volunteer support. The certificates were presented by Ms. Twana McCalmont, Physical Education and Sports Officer from the Ministry of Education (MoE) Allied Arts Unit.
The support from the student volunteers aligns with the Ministry of Education’s five priority areas, which emphasize that students must participate in a sport, learn a foreign language, play a musical instrument, be exposed to technical vocational training (TVET), and engage in voluntary services before graduating.
