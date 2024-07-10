Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Jul 10, 2024 Sports

Student Volunteers that were presented with Certificate includes: (from left) Ms. Tanesha Turney, Ms. Jada Jackman, Ms. Azelia Adonis, Mr. Antwone Adonis and Ms. Daniella Williams.

Student Volunteers that were presented with Certificate includes: (from left) Ms. Tanesha Turney, Ms. Jada Jackman, Ms. Azelia Adonis, Mr. Antwone Adonis and Ms. Daniella Williams.

Kaieteur Sports – Following the conclusion of the Petra Organisation – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football Championships, five outstanding young women were awarded Student Volunteer Certificates for their exceptional service throughout the seven-week tournament.

The recipients were Ms. Tanesha Turney, Ms. Jada Jackman, Ms. Azelia Adonis, Mr. Antwone Adonis, and Ms. Daniella Williams.

These awardees dedicated their time and effort to ensure the tournament ran smoothly and safely. Their volunteer roles included team preparation and distribution of team lists, tabulation and release of match statistics/results, promoting environmental awareness and maintaining a litter-free environment, ensuring safety compliance at the venue, distributing uniforms to teams, and capturing photos of goal scorers for records and media.

The fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football tournament concluded on July 6th with finals for both the boys and girls, as well as third-place playoffs. During the tournament’s presentation ceremony, these five students were honoured with Certificates of Participation in recognition of their dedicated volunteer support. The certificates were presented by Ms. Twana McCalmont, Physical Education and Sports Officer from the Ministry of Education (MoE) Allied Arts Unit.

The support from the student volunteers aligns with the Ministry of Education’s five priority areas, which emphasize that students must participate in a sport, learn a foreign language, play a musical instrument, be exposed to technical vocational training (TVET), and engage in voluntary services before graduating.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]