Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mom jailed for attempting to smuggle SIM card in toothpaste for imprisoned son

Jul 10, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old woman was on Tuesday sentenced to 30 days in prison when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The accused, Ingrid Mary Thomas attempted to smuggle a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card in a tube of toothpaste for her son who is imprisoned.

Ingrid Mary Thomas

Ingrid Mary Thomas

Thomas appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charge of attempting to supply prohibited articles to a prisoner was read to her. She pleaded guilty.

The charge stated that on Monday at the Prison Headquarters, Brickdam, Georgetown around 10:20hrs Thomas visited the Prison Headquarters located on Brickdam, Georgetown to deliver a cartoon box with sanitary items to be sent to her son Bevon Thomas.

Bevon is serving a five-year sentence at the Mazaruni Prison for Felonious Wounding.

While at the location, prison officials cut opened the tube of toothpaste that was inside of the cartoon box and discovered a Digicel SIM Card concealed therein. The woman was told of the offence and arrested.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]