Mom jailed for attempting to smuggle SIM card in toothpaste for imprisoned son

Jul 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old woman was on Tuesday sentenced to 30 days in prison when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The accused, Ingrid Mary Thomas attempted to smuggle a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card in a tube of toothpaste for her son who is imprisoned.
Thomas appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charge of attempting to supply prohibited articles to a prisoner was read to her. She pleaded guilty.
The charge stated that on Monday at the Prison Headquarters, Brickdam, Georgetown around 10:20hrs Thomas visited the Prison Headquarters located on Brickdam, Georgetown to deliver a cartoon box with sanitary items to be sent to her son Bevon Thomas.
Bevon is serving a five-year sentence at the Mazaruni Prison for Felonious Wounding.
While at the location, prison officials cut opened the tube of toothpaste that was inside of the cartoon box and discovered a Digicel SIM Card concealed therein. The woman was told of the offence and arrested.
