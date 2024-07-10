Mason remanded for attempting to rob cop

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old mason from the ‘B’ Field Sophia Squatting Area was on Tuesday remanded to prison on an attempted robbery charge.

Reports are that Delon Jones attempted to rob a police corporal. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at around 23:20 pm. Corporal Lennox Daniels, who was on duty and armed with a licensed firearm, was stationed on Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown when he observed Jones and another individual on a motorcycle.

Jones, who was the pillion rider, immediately dismounted the waiting motorcycle and pulled out a pair of scissors, pointing them at Corporal Daniels and demanding that he hand over his belongings.

In response, Corporal Daniels backed away and drew his firearm, pointing it at Jones. This caused Jones to freeze, while his accomplice rode away, successfully escaping.

Jones was subsequently arrested and taken to the Albertown Police Station.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offense, as well as the existence of CCTV footage of the incident.

Jones was remanded and is set to return to court on July 16, 2024.