Mason remanded for attempting to rob cop

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old mason from the ‘B’ Field Sophia Squatting Area was on Tuesday remanded to prison on an attempted robbery charge.
Reports are that Delon Jones attempted to rob a police corporal. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at around 23:20 pm. Corporal Lennox Daniels, who was on duty and armed with a licensed firearm, was stationed on Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown when he observed Jones and another individual on a motorcycle.
Jones, who was the pillion rider, immediately dismounted the waiting motorcycle and pulled out a pair of scissors, pointing them at Corporal Daniels and demanding that he hand over his belongings.
In response, Corporal Daniels backed away and drew his firearm, pointing it at Jones. This caused Jones to freeze, while his accomplice rode away, successfully escaping.
Jones was subsequently arrested and taken to the Albertown Police Station.
Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the serious nature and prevalence of the offense, as well as the existence of CCTV footage of the incident.
Jones was remanded and is set to return to court on July 16, 2024.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 10, 2024SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]