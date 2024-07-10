Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Jul 10, 2024 Sports

Niya Latchman and Trisha Hardat bagged three wickets apiece as Guyana snuck past Leeward Islands by 2 runs on Tuesday. 

Niya Latchman and Trisha Hardat bagged three wickets apiece as Guyana snuck past Leeward Islands by 2 runs on Tuesday.

CWI Rising Stars U19 T20 tournament… 

– Latchman (3-12), Hardat (3-9) 

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana pulled off a daring win yesterday, sneaking past a brave Leeward Islands by 2-runs after some clinical bowling prevailed during the latest round of Women Rising Stars T20 championships.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Ground, Trinidad and Tobago, opener Naomi Barkoye (17), skipper Realeanna Grimmond (15) and wicket-keeper Denellie Lindee (14) took Guyana to 94-5 after 20 overs ended.

Leewards bowled well, with Captain Jahzara Claxton (2-26) leading the bowling with Kimberly Anthony (1-23), Gabrielle Harrylall (1-12) and Sainvani Kambalapalli (1-8), chipping in.

Looking for a win, Leewards toiled but fell short as they were bowled out for 92 following a thriller.

Claxton almost single-handedly won the match for Leewards, scoring an unbeaten 52 with a pair of fours and a pair of sixes. Kimberly Anthony struck two fours in her 11 as Guyana did well to keep the other batsmen under double figure scores.

The magic of spinners Trisha Hardat (3-9) and Niya Latchman (3-12) coupled with solid returns from Crystal Durant (2-27), powered Guyana to another emphatic win.

Latchman and Hardat put Leewards in a sleeper hold, leaving Claxton in search of partners as they looked to gun down the 90-odd run target.

Leewards were eventually six down after the half-way stage, thanks to additional blows from Hardat and Durant, who eventually helped steamroll their opponents on their way towards victory in the final over.

Guyana plays Windward Islands tomorrow, Thursday.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]