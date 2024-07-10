Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist

CWI Rising Stars U19 T20 tournament…

– Latchman (3-12), Hardat (3-9)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana pulled off a daring win yesterday, sneaking past a brave Leeward Islands by 2-runs after some clinical bowling prevailed during the latest round of Women Rising Stars T20 championships.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Ground, Trinidad and Tobago, opener Naomi Barkoye (17), skipper Realeanna Grimmond (15) and wicket-keeper Denellie Lindee (14) took Guyana to 94-5 after 20 overs ended.

Leewards bowled well, with Captain Jahzara Claxton (2-26) leading the bowling with Kimberly Anthony (1-23), Gabrielle Harrylall (1-12) and Sainvani Kambalapalli (1-8), chipping in.

Looking for a win, Leewards toiled but fell short as they were bowled out for 92 following a thriller.

Claxton almost single-handedly won the match for Leewards, scoring an unbeaten 52 with a pair of fours and a pair of sixes. Kimberly Anthony struck two fours in her 11 as Guyana did well to keep the other batsmen under double figure scores.

The magic of spinners Trisha Hardat (3-9) and Niya Latchman (3-12) coupled with solid returns from Crystal Durant (2-27), powered Guyana to another emphatic win.

Latchman and Hardat put Leewards in a sleeper hold, leaving Claxton in search of partners as they looked to gun down the 90-odd run target.

Leewards were eventually six down after the half-way stage, thanks to additional blows from Hardat and Durant, who eventually helped steamroll their opponents on their way towards victory in the final over.

Guyana plays Windward Islands tomorrow, Thursday.