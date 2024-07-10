Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

Jul 10, 2024 Sports

Fruta Conquerors to tackle Den Amstel, while Buxton United face off GDF FC

Kaieteur Sports – As Season Six of the Guyana Football Federation (GDF)-KFC Elite Football League heats up, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling double header between Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FC) and Den Amstel FC, while in the other match we will see Buxton United FC going up against frontrunner Guyana Defence Force FC.

The GFF National Training Centre ground is set to ignite tomorrow (July 11) from 6:30 hours with two exciting clashes. First on the agenda, Fruta Conquerors will take on Den Amstel. Known for their aggressive play and tactical prowess, Fruta Conquerors will be looking to secure a vital win to strengthen their position in the league. Den Amstel, on the other hand, is determined to prove their mettle and climb the rankings. With both teams eyeing victory, this match promises to be a captivating showdown of skill and strategy.

Meanwhile in the second fixture, Buxton United will face the formidable Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Buxton United, a resilient unit, are set to challenge the disciplined and physically robust GDF team. GDF, known for their strong defence and efficient gameplay, will aim to maintain their dominance in the league.

Winner of the tournament is set to walk away with a 2.5 million first place prize. The tournament is also sponsored by KFC Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for first England Test

Louis set for debut; Holder, Seales back as West Indies XI named for...

Jul 10, 2024

SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Read More
Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull off 2-run heist 

Hardat, Latchman flatten Leewards as Guyana pull...

Jul 10, 2024

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series victory against England to lift Caribbean’s spirit after Beryl’s wake

For the people: Holder, Seales eye Test series...

Jul 10, 2024

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with Certificates of Participation

Petra’s Student Volunteers presented with...

Jul 10, 2024

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Jul 10, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with...

Jul 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]