GFF-KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with thrilling double header

Fruta Conquerors to tackle Den Amstel, while Buxton United face off GDF FC

Kaieteur Sports – As Season Six of the Guyana Football Federation (GDF)-KFC Elite Football League heats up, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling double header between Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FC) and Den Amstel FC, while in the other match we will see Buxton United FC going up against frontrunner Guyana Defence Force FC.

The GFF National Training Centre ground is set to ignite tomorrow (July 11) from 6:30 hours with two exciting clashes. First on the agenda, Fruta Conquerors will take on Den Amstel. Known for their aggressive play and tactical prowess, Fruta Conquerors will be looking to secure a vital win to strengthen their position in the league. Den Amstel, on the other hand, is determined to prove their mettle and climb the rankings. With both teams eyeing victory, this match promises to be a captivating showdown of skill and strategy.

Meanwhile in the second fixture, Buxton United will face the formidable Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Buxton United, a resilient unit, are set to challenge the disciplined and physically robust GDF team. GDF, known for their strong defence and efficient gameplay, will aim to maintain their dominance in the league.

Winner of the tournament is set to walk away with a 2.5 million first place prize. The tournament is also sponsored by KFC Guyana.