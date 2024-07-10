Britton, Edghill shine at ESM-KFC Summer Showdown

Moore and Billingy cop respective U19 titles

Kaieteur Sports – Olympic-bound Chelsea Edghill and top male athlete Shemar Britton solidified their status as elite table tennis players over the weekend, capturing top honours in the senior divisions at the Edge Sports Management (ESM) KFC Summer Showdown Table Tennis Tournament on Sunday. The event concluded with an exhilarating finale at Olympic House, Lilliendaal.

In the senior women’s final, Edghill triumphed over Trinidad and Tobago’s Imani Edwards in four straight sets. Local star Edghill dominated the first two sets with scores of 11-4 and 11-5. Despite facing strong resistance from Edwards in the third set, Edghill maintained her composure to win 11-8 and sealed her victory with an 11-6 win in the fourth set.

Meanwhile, Britton showcased his prowess in the Senior Men’s division, defeating fellow Guyanese Elishaba Johnson in a thrilling 4-1 match. Britton secured the first set 11-6, but Johnson fought back to win the second set 11-8. However, Britton swiftly took control, winning the next three sets 11-3, 11-5, and 11-6 to claim the overall victory.

The tournament was hailed as a grand success, with senior competitors vying for a $250,000 grand prize for the first time in the sport’s history. The action on display over the three days of competition was worth the prize money. In a generous act, Olympian Chelsea Edghill donated her tournament winnings to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

The Under-19 male final was a nail-biting affair, extending to seven matches before Malachi Moore emerged victorious, defeating Colin Wong 4-3. Moore set the tone by winning the first set 12-10, but Wong responded by taking the second set 15-13. The two continued to trade victories, with Moore winning the third set 12-10 and Wong taking the fourth set 11-8. Moore won the fifth set 11-8, and Wong leveled the match by winning the sixth set 15-13. Ultimately, Moore prevailed in the seventh set 14-12 to clinch the title.

In the Under-19 women’s final, Thuraia Thomas and Jasmine Billingy battled in a five-game showdown, with Billingy emerging victorious 3-2. Billingy won the first two sets 11-4 and 11-9, but Thomas fought back to take the next two sets 11-8 and 11-9. Billingy secured the final set 13-11 to claim the Under-19 women’s title.

Malachi Moore added to his achievements in the U-19 category by winning the boys’ Under-15 title with a 3-0 victory over Travis Lyken, dominating with scores of 11-2, 11-1, and 11-1.

The tournament was sponsored by KFC, ANSA McAL under its Lucozade brand, and Star Party Rentals, with support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), GTTA, and GOA.