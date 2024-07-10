Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Alleged Chinese gold smugglers busted, millions in cash, gun 

Jul 10, 2024

The cash and gun police confiscated on Tuesday

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday said that it has dismantled a transnational criminal group operating in Guyana after busting three Chinese nationals with millions of dollars in cash and an illegal gun.

The trio – two men and a woman – were arrested around 12:40h on Tuesday at a city hotel following an inter-agency intelligence operation.

The suspects are allegedly involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities. During the operation police were able to confiscate GY$39M in cash and one unlicensed 9MM pistol loaded with 15 matching rounds.

Investigators did not divulge much details.

Investigations are ongoing.

