Alleged Chinese gold smugglers busted, millions in cash, gun 

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday said that it has dismantled a transnational criminal group operating in Guyana after busting three Chinese nationals with millions of dollars in cash and an illegal gun.
The trio – two men and a woman – were arrested around 12:40h on Tuesday at a city hotel following an inter-agency intelligence operation.
The suspects are allegedly involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities. During the operation police were able to confiscate GY$39M in cash and one unlicensed 9MM pistol loaded with 15 matching rounds.
Investigators did not divulge much details.
Investigations are ongoing.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 10, 2024SportsMax – Mikyle Louis will open alongside Captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the West Indies in the first Test against England set to start today, Wednesday, at Lord’s. Louis, the 23-year-old,...
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]