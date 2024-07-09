Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

– MVP is Carmelo ManSonHing

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 season of the National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) concluded in spectacular fashion with three nail-biting finals, showcasing the immense talent among the Under 14 and 18 age groups. Organised by Youth Basketball Guyana, the action jumped off at the National Gymnasium on Saturday, the event saw Queen’s College U14 Boys, Kwakwani Secondary U14 Girls, and The Bishops’ High U18 Boys emerge as champions in their respective divisions.

In a heart-stopping finish, Queen’s College clinched the Boy’s U14 title with a narrow 55-53 victory over Berbice High School. Darren Dublin led QC with an impressive 22 points, ensuring his team maintained control throughout the game. Jared Boucher contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds, while Anfernee Cummings also added 10 points. Despite a stellar 29-point performance from Berbice’s Avion Kesney, his team fell short. Kesney’s remarkable shooting earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The Girl’s U14 final mirrored the excitement of the boy’s match, with Kwakwani Secondary edging out President’s College 24-22. Sherese Leacock and Malia Samuels scored 8 and 5 points, respectively, leading Kwakwani to victory. Akeelah Campbell of President’s College was the top scorer with 10 points. Sherese Leacock’s consistent performance throughout the Festival rightfully earned her the MVP award.

The bar was raised not so long after, as YBG brought the curtains down with the U18 Boy’s final. The Bishops’ High School brought it home this year by overcoming, defending champions Kwakwani Secondary with a commanding 71-60 win. Carmelo ManSonHing delivered an outstanding double-double, scoring 41 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, securing the championship for Bishops’. Colwyn Stephens supported with 10 points and 18 rebounds. Despite Cordel Hoyte’s 35 points and 9 rebounds, Kwakwani couldn’t keep pace. ManSonHing’s exceptional play throughout the tournament was rewarded with the MVP award.

The successful Festival was made possible by sponsors Edward B. Beharry Ltd, G-Boats, and KFC Guyana, highlighting their commitment to fostering young basketball talent in the country.