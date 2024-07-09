NTC Conference set for August 19 to 23

Kaieteur News – The National Toshoas Council (NTC) Conference will be held from August 19-23, 2024, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai announced on Friday.

Minister Sukhai was at the time speaking at a Regional Toshao’s Conference for village leaders in Region Nine.

“The NTC meeting will take place this year, you’re new Toshaos, you’re returning Toshaos it will take place in August. NTC Chair (Toshao Derrick John) is here we have had collaboration and consultation on the dates…But if I am to let the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be in August around the 19th to 23rd,” she told the hinterland leaders.

This year approximately $100 million from the national budget has been set aside for the NTC Conference. The Toshaos’ conference gives village leaders from all across the country a forum to engage the President and government ministers and expand development acute to Amerindian. The conference also gives Indigenous leaders a platform to raise concerns and challenges affecting them.