Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NTC Conference set for August 19 to 23

Jul 09, 2024 News

Newly elected Toshaos of Region Nine. (Photo courtesy, RDC Region 9)

Newly elected Toshaos of Region Nine. (Photo courtesy, RDC Region 9)

Kaieteur News – The National Toshoas Council (NTC) Conference will be held from August 19-23, 2024, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai announced on Friday.

Minister Sukhai was at the time speaking at a Regional Toshao’s Conference for village leaders in Region Nine.

“The NTC meeting will take place this year, you’re new Toshaos, you’re returning Toshaos it will take place in August. NTC Chair (Toshao Derrick John) is here we have had collaboration and consultation on the dates…But if I am to let the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be in August around the 19th to 23rd,” she told the hinterland leaders.

This year approximately $100 million from the national budget has been set aside for the NTC Conference. The Toshaos’ conference gives village leaders from all across the country a forum to engage the President and government ministers and expand development acute to Amerindian. The conference also gives Indigenous leaders a platform to raise concerns and challenges affecting them.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Read More
Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High...

Jul 09, 2024

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes...

Jul 09, 2024

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s Chess Qualifiers after four rounds

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s...

Jul 09, 2024

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Jul 09, 2024

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at...

Jul 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]