GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

Jul 09, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) extended heartfelt congratulations to the John Campayne Mixed Martial Arts Club (JCMA) for their outstanding performance at the Invictus No Gi BJJ Open, held on June 30th.

As an esteemed affiliate of the local federation, JCMA continues to uphold and exemplify the highest standards of martial arts excellence, dedication, and sportsmanship, according to the GYMMAF.

Leading the team with unwavering commitment and expertise, John Campayne has once again demonstrated the strength and skill of his athletes.

Among the notable accomplishments, the local Federation recognized the exceptional performances of William Thijs and Maheen Scott.

Competing in the 86kg blue belt division, Thijs earned a commendable bronze medal, showcasing his technical prowess and determination. Scott, competing in the 86kg white belt division, also secured a bronze medal, underscoring her dedication and potential in the sport.

The Invictus No Gi BJJ Open, renowned for its competitive and high-caliber bouts hosts two prestigious competitions annually: the no-gi segment in July-August and the gi segment between October and December.

The achievements of the Guyanese fighters at such a prominent event, further underscores their relentless training and the exceptional guidance provided by JCMA.

In addition to celebrating these recent victories, the GYMMAF acknowledged and sent best wishes to the JCMA as they have submitted eight talented athletes to participate in the upcoming Pan American Games.

This significant milestone reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to excellence and the continuous development of its athletes.

The GYMMAF commends the entire JCMA team for their dedication and accomplishments. “We remain steadfast in our support and encouragement as they continue to achieve new heights in the world of mixed martial arts”. Read part of the official statement.

