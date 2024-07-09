Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. sends more aid to countries affected by Hurricane Beryl

Jul 09, 2024 News

The vessels were loaded with relief supplies for the affected countries over the weekend

The vessels were loaded with relief supplies for the affected countries over the weekend

DPI – The Government of Guyana has dispatched another shipment of essential items to support relief efforts for Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines which are the two countries most critically affected by the devastating Hurricane Beryl.

The category four hurricane made landfall last week in Carriacou, Grenada, and subsequently intensified into a category five storm.

The vessels were loaded with relief supplies for the affected countries. Over the weekend

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, witnessed the loading of the supplies, which included food items and building materials.

The initiative directly results from support measures launched by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as Guyana continues to stand in solidarity with its Caribbean counterparts.

President Ali has been firm in his resolve to send aid to the affected countries.

He has appointed Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips to lead Guyana’s response efforts, in conjunction with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and private sector groups.

On Tuesday, July 2, the first shipment of relief aid was handed over to Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, Hon Kerryne James. It consisted of vital items such as generators, water purification tablets, batteries, hygiene products, and other necessities critical for immediate relief and recovery.

In a live address to the nation on Sunday, President Ali also announced that the CARICOM’s Ministerial Taskforce on Agriculture will meet early this week to coordinate a regional response to the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the agriculture sector.

The president described the situation as ‘horrific’ in Grenada since the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique have had their permanent and cash crops, as well as livestock, destroyed.

Meanwhile, over 80 per cent of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ agriculture sector has been impacted, while the rural communities in Jamaica have suffered the most.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Read More
Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High...

Jul 09, 2024

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes...

Jul 09, 2024

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s Chess Qualifiers after four rounds

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s...

Jul 09, 2024

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Jul 09, 2024

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at...

Jul 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]