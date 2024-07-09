GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM
DCB U17 50-Over tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) and Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) were among the latest winners when action continued on Sunday in the DCB Inter-Associations U17 50-Over tournament.
GCA beat EBCA by 37-runs (D/L)
At Everest, GCA reached 114-5 in 25 overs after Jayden Dowlin hit 31, all-rounder Shamar Apple (15), all-rounder Dhanesh Persaud (14*) and Kishawn Silas (14).
Only Darius Singh (1-9) walked away with good decent figures for East Bank, who were shredded for just 86 runs in 22.4 overs. Ronaldo Singh scored a defiant 23 but no other batsman aided the chase for EBCA.
Persaud had a brilliant game with (4-3), backed up by the consistency of spinner Dave Mohabir, who bagged 3-12. Other contributors with the ball were a returning off-spinner Dowlin (2-16) and Samuel Barkoye (2-13).
WDCA beat ECCA by 37-runs
Playing at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground, ECCA were knocked over for 75 chasing a lowish target, in the 18th over.
Not much came from their batting line, including centurion from the last game, opener Vikash Wilkinson who perished cheaply for a run.
Earlier, WDCA made what turned out to be a winnable 108-9 in 20 overs with national opening batsman Parmeshwar Ram leading with 22 runs.
East Coast bowled better than they batted, with Munesh Outar snatching 4-16 with help from the likes of Marcel Nandu (1-7), Arun Gainda (1-16) among others.
