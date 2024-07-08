Shamar Joseph eyes Lord’s five-for vs England

Kaieteur Sports – (Newsday TT) – WEST INDIES fast bowler Shamar Joseph intends to write his name in the honour roll at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London when the regional side battle England in the first match of a three-Test series on July 10.

The rookie pacer, 24, shot to fame last January with a devastating spell of fast bowling to dismantle hosts Australia in a huge upset win in Adelaide. Joseph, who only started playing professional cricket in 2023, rocked the Aussies with seven wickets for 64 runs to bowl the Windies to an unlikely win in the second Test. The series ended 1-1.

Although still learning his craft, Joseph is not shy to set high standards for himself.

In an interview on Sunday, Joseph said he plans to repeat his heroics and etch his name in Lord’s history with a five-wicket haul. The Lord’s honours board commemorates batsmen who have scored centuries at the famous ground as well as bowlers with five-wicket or ten-wicket hauls in Tests or one-day matches.

Joseph told reporters on July 7, “I will put my name there for sure.”

The Guyanese is eager to get the ball in his hands and take advantage of what is expected to be bowler-friendly conditions.

“I’m actually excited to be here. Being at Lord’s, (it’s a dream) to play at this ground. England is known for good fast-bowling (conditions) and swing and all that.”

He said his confidence remains on high despite playing just two Tests in his career.

“That’s the only way for me. I feel like being confident and having the backing of teammates that believe in you (gives me strength).

He said the vibe in the Windies camp remains positive since drawing that Test series Down Under.

“From since the last tour in Australia, we maintain that energy. We keep that positive mindset and energy, that is an important part in our game.”

With England legend Jimmy Anderson set to play his final Test match, Joseph hailed the prowess of the evergreen 41 year old, but said a fairytale ending is not in his script.

“He’s such an amazing player, someone that I look up to… He has a lot of wickets at this level. I would wanna ruin that farewell.”

Joseph said he enjoyed looking at matches at Lord’s – especially the Ashes – and seeing quicks such as Australian Mitchell Starc and Englishman Jofra Archer impress. “That’s something that I wanna come out and do also.”

He said adapting quickly to the conditions is crucial.

The Windies drew a three-day warm-up match against a First-Class Counties Select XI, which ended July 5, at Kent Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Joseph did not arrive in England in time for the warm-up but is expected to be in the 11 to face England in the opening match.

The second Test bowls off from July 18-22 with the third Test scheduled for July 26-30.