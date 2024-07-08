Former murder suspect knifed to death after motorcycle argument

Kaieteur News – A former murder suspect, Trevolta Mangal, also known as ‘Troy’ was on Saturday evening knifed to death on Park Street, Enterprise East Coast Demerara (ECD) following an argument over a motorcycle.

Police in a release said that the 25-year-old labourer from 110 Ghandi street Enterprise, ECD was killed around 19:00 hrs. Investigators believe that he was killed by three male suspects.

Investigators learnt that Mangal had left his mother’s home around 17:00hrs. He was later seen sitting outside a bar on Park Street, sipping on a beer. Minutes later, he was dead man.

According to police, Mangal went to the bar around 18:30 hrs. He reportedly purchased a beer and sat outside the bar. Ten minutes later, the three suspects entered the bar and went to a pool table. Detectives learnt that the suspects are regular customers at the bar.

The police said that the men were playing a game of pool when the bartender reportedly heard Mangal arguing with one of the suspects over a motorcycle. Shortly after, the suspects left, heading West on Park Street, and Mangal followed them.

At around 19:00 hrs., eyewitnesses recalled seeing the three suspects running from a southern direction and chasing Mangal. They eventually caught up with him and a scuffle ensued between them but Mangal managed to escape his attackers. He then ran east through Forbes Street, Enterprise back towards the bar as the three suspects continue to chase him.

Police said that after Mangal arrived at the bar, he stood in front on the road and called out to the bartender before collapsing to the ground and losing consciousness. The suspects then fled the scene.

The injured man was later picked up by a police mobile anti-crime patrol and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An examination of his body revealed that he had a single stab wound in his chest.

In 2020 Mangal was among two persons remanded for allegedly murdering Rudendra Persaud in Non Pariel ECD. The allegations were Mangal in the company of others, invaded a wedding party where the victim was struck in his head with a piece of wood and later succumbed to his injuries. He was charged but never convicted of the crime.

The suspects in his stabbing remain on the run.