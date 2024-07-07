One dead, two missing in Mazaruni boat mishap

Kaieteur News – One person is confirmed dead while two are missing after a boat sank in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven on Friday Night.

Dead is Oswald Hudson of Baritca. His body was retrieved on Saturday afternoon. Kaieteur News understands that the other two passengers are workers attached to a quarry company in the Mazaruni District.

The boat was reportedly carrying nine passengers when the mishap occurred around 22:00 hrs, in the vicinity of Itaballi. The six survivors were rescued and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where they received medical treatment.

However, reports are that Hudson rescued a child before he drowned. As news spread of his death, relatives and friends described him as a hero who put the life of the child ahead of his own.