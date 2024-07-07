Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

One dead, two missing in Mazaruni boat mishap

Jul 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – One person is confirmed dead while two are missing after a boat sank in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven on Friday Night.

Dead: Oswald Hudson

Dead: Oswald Hudson

Dead is Oswald Hudson of Baritca. His body was retrieved on Saturday afternoon. Kaieteur News understands that the other two passengers are workers attached to a quarry company in the Mazaruni District.

The boat was reportedly carrying nine passengers when the mishap occurred around 22:00 hrs, in the vicinity of Itaballi.  The six survivors were rescued and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where they received medical treatment.

However, reports are that Hudson rescued a child before he drowned. As news spread of his death, relatives and friends described him as a hero who put the life of the child ahead of his own.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

Jul 07, 2024

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships… …Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football...
Read More
Leguan Secondary retain National Golf Championships

Leguan Secondary retain National Golf...

Jul 07, 2024

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Jul 07, 2024

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One Guyana T10

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One...

Jul 07, 2024

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as...

Jul 06, 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]