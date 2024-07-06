Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Vagrant sets fire to garbage heap on Saffron Street old tailor shop, sparks safety concerns

Jul 06, 2024 News

Scene from last night on Saffon Street.

Scene from last night on Saffon Street.

Kaieteur News – In a series of unsettling events that have left the residents of Charlestown on edge, an elusive arsonist with a history of setting fires has struck again. The latest incident, which occurred on Friday night, threatened to engulf an old tailor shop between Saffon Street and Middle Road, a cornerstone of the community for decades.

For weeks, whispers have circulated about a Rastafarian vagrant seen loitering near the scene of several small fires. On Friday night, those whispers turned into an alarming reality. Around 11:15 PM, eyewitnesses reported seeing the vagrant in the vicinity just moments before flames erupted, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.

“I saw him wandering around the area right before the fire started,” a resident recounted, still shaken by the ordeal. “It was only a matter of time before something serious happened.”

This is not the first time the vagrant has been linked to such dangerous activities. According to a police source, the same individual is suspected of igniting a series of smaller fires in recent weeks. One high-level source confirmed, “We have information suggesting that a ‘rasta man’ may be responsible, but we are still gathering concrete evidence.”

Residents have expressed growing concern over these incidents, fearing for the safety of their homes and businesses. The tailor shop, a historic establishment cherished by the community, could have been reduced to ashes if not for the swift response of the fire department.

As the flames licked the in front of the old tailor shop, firefighters arrived promptly, battling the blaze with commendable efficiency. Their timely intervention prevented what could have been a catastrophic loss for Charlestown.

Despite the immediate danger being averted, the community remains on high alert. The police are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Residents are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. “We need the community’s help to ensure this individual is apprehended before more damage is done,” said a resident.

The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about mental health and the need for adequate support systems for vulnerable individuals. The suspect, described as a mentally ill vagrant, highlights the intersection of public safety and social services in preventing such dangerous behaviors. (Reported by Wayne Lyttle)

