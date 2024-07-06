Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition bounces off with double header tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Kaieteur Sports – On the heels of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s Senior Club championship won by Victory Valley Royals, an Under23 tournament is being staged by Team 13 and Kevin “Two Feet” Joseph, which will have the five affiliated clubs of the association namely Amelia’s Ward Jets, Block 22 Flames, Central Mackenzie Kings, Retrieve Raiders and Victory Valley Royals contesting.

The venue is the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court and tonight (Saturday) the first game of the tournament will see Block 22 Flames taking on Amelia’s Ward Jets at 6.30pm and the second bringing together Retrieve Raiders and Victory Valley Royals from 8.30pm.

Tomorrow (Sunday) another double header is planned in this round robin format to arrive at the top four clubs to play in the semifinals and then the final.

In the first game at 6.30pm, Block 22 Flames will match skills with Central Mackenzie Kings and that will be followed at 8.30pm when Victory Valley Royals face Amelia’s Ward Jets.

Up for grabs will be trophies and medals for the top finishers.