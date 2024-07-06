Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Guyana to open first specialised high school come September – Manickchand

Jul 06, 2024 News

The new St. George’s School of Sciences which is under construction.

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday announced that come September the government is scheduled to open the country’s first specialised school, which will be named the St. George’s School of Sciences.

The minister made the announcement during the release of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results.

Minister Manickchand disclosed that currently they are building 27 secondary schools across the country some of which will be completed in time for the new academic year which begins in September.

“This year we have a new school…In Georgetown there will be the St. George’s School of Sciences. For a student to be eligible for this school, he or she must have been living in Georgetown and not earned a place at a national school or List A school and gained 80% in English, 60% in Mathematics and 65% in Science or at least those grades,” the minister explained.

The Education Minister noted that the school will be strictly preparing students for careers in medical sciences.

“So we are very happy to make that one of our first specialised type of schools for students who didn’t get the national tops or the List A but who we believe have great potential and we are going to show that in five years time,” she added.

Kaieteur News had reported that the St. George’s School has been under construction since mid last year. The school is pegged at $253.8M. The old school building which housed the St. George’s High School was completely destroyed by an electrical fire in July 2022.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Last year, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alfred King said that the new school will have two storeys oriented with a panoramic view of the lower flat and will be measuring some 109ft x 70ft.

The upper flat will feature 12 classrooms, while the lower flat will house six laboratories including the Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology laboratories. The building when completed is expected to accommodate some 300 to 400 students.

The school will also feature several fire prevention mechanisms and these components of the school include fire escape stairs, escape doors, fire alarms, fire extinguishers, limited timber usage, metal ceilings and fire-retardant panels.

